It's Jones v. Spencer for the April St. Louis mayoral race

Two progressive Democratic women — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer — were chosen by voters in Tuesday’s primary to advance to the final round of this year’s mayoral race.
Final unofficial returns showed Jones approved by 57% of voters and Spencer by 46%. Trailing were Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and utility executive Andrew Jones, who were endorsed by 39% and 14%, respectively.
The primary was the first carried out under a new procedure called “approval voting,” in which residents could vote for as many of the four candidates they “approved” of — instead of just one.
Meanwhile, incumbents on the Board of Aldermen will remain on the ballot in April, when voters will choose between the top two vote-winners from Tuesday in more than half of the city’s wards.
Current officeholders finished ahead of their opponents in seven races with more than two candidates. In one race on the city’s south side, a challenger garnered more votes than the incumbent, though the two will square off again next month.