It's not Happy St. Patty's Day, but St. Paddy's Day. Here's why

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no vibrant, green parades, group celebrations, or religious coming-togethers for a second year in a row in Ireland today.

The country is confined to the strictest level 5 lockdown with a 3.1-mile travel limit. And while the Irish will still be adorned in shamrocks, and landmarks across the world will turn green and fly the Irish flag, there is something that the Irish need to get off their chests ...

It's Happy St. Patrick's Day, Happy St. Paddy's Day, Lá fhéile Pádraig sona duit as gaeilge, or even Happy St. Pat's Day at a push, but Happy St. Patty's Day it is not.

On the Emerald Isle, St. Patty's is said about as much as a leprechaun might say "top O' the mornin to ye" while eating corned beef and cabbage while minding a pot of gold and wearing a four-leaf clover in his lapel — i.e., absolutely never.

It grinded Marcus Campbell's gears so much he created PaddyNotPatty.com to help set the record straight, likening the use of Patty to the sound of "nails on a chalkboard."

"Paddy is derived from the Irish, Pádraig, hence those mysterious, emerald double-Ds," Campbell writes on his site.