It's not Happy St. Patty's Day, but St. Paddy's Day. Here's why

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no vibrant, green parades, group celebrations, or religious coming-togethers for a second year in a row in Ireland today.
The country is confined to the strictest level 5 lockdown with a 3.1-mile travel limit. And while the Irish will still be adorned in shamrocks, and landmarks across the world will turn green and fly the Irish flag, there is something that the Irish need to get off their chests ...
It's Happy St. Patrick's Day, Happy St. Paddy's Day, Lá fhéile Pádraig sona duit as gaeilge, or even Happy St. Pat's Day at a push, but Happy St. Patty's Day it is not.
On the Emerald Isle, St. Patty's is said about as much as a leprechaun might say "top O' the mornin to ye" while eating corned beef and cabbage while minding a pot of gold and wearing a four-leaf clover in his lapel — i.e., absolutely never.
It grinded Marcus Campbell's gears so much he created PaddyNotPatty.com to help set the record straight, likening the use of Patty to the sound of "nails on a chalkboard."
"Paddy is derived from the Irish, Pádraig, hence those mysterious, emerald double-Ds," Campbell writes on his site.
"Patty is the diminutive of Patricia, or a burger, and just not something you call a fella (a man). There's not a sinner in Ireland that would call a Patrick, 'Patty.'"
In recent years, "#PaddyNotPatty" has trended on social media in a bid to inform those across the Atlantic about the patron saint, who is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland as well as, according to legend, driving the snakes into the sea.
As Taoiseach Michael Martin gets set for the annual March 17 meet-up (albeit this year, virtually) with US President and proud Irish-American Joe Biden (whose ancestors hail from Ballina in County Mayo), does it really matter what the day is called if so many people get enjoyment from celebrating Irish heritage? And with the population of Ireland currently standing at 4.9 million, while 34.7 million US residents claim Irish ancestry, are the #PaddyNotPatty brigade wasting their breath?
Robert Savage, interim director of Irish Studies at Boston College, believes the debate is PC gone mad.
"I don't think it bothers anybody here (in the US) that Patrick is not referenced properly," he told CNN.
"Saying Patty's Day or Paddy's Day is not meant to be malicious or disrespectful, but just a shorthand way to acknowledge the holiday. — CNN