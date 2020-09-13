It's the first NFL Sunday since the coronavirus pandemic

It's the first NFL Sunday of the season, which typically signals the start of tailgating and fantasy football trash talk.
However, things will be very different this year.
There will be no fans in most stadiums to start the year, and you may not see some of your favorite players suit up due to the pandemic.
Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a series of social justice initiatives the league has planned, including helmet decals, a voter activation push and phrases stenciled in the end zones.
Teams will have the phrases "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" painted in each team's end zones all season long.
The NFL will play the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" — known as the Black national anthem — before games on opening weekend, while airing footage that showcases the social justice work of players and teams.
Goodell said that a number of players told him voting was the number one issue that was important to them, which helped spur NFL Votes, a voting initiative the league launched in July.
The initiative will focus on three pivotal parts of the electoral process: voter education, registration and activation. Education programs have been conducted with players on all 32 teams, and Goodell said that the league encouraged teams to offer their stadiums as polling centers.
Goodell, who said last month that he wished the league had "listened earlier" to Colin Kaepernick when he began protesting during the National Anthem back in 2016, also announced that the league's players will be able to "shine a spotlight on and honor victims of systemic racism and police brutality" with decals on their helmets that bear the victims' names.
Players will wear those decals all season long.
The season began Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense by waxing the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday.
Some Chiefs fans booed during a moment of silence to promote the cause. After the Houston Texans remained in the locker room during the national anthem, fans booed them when they emerged from the tunnel at its conclusion. The booing continued as the two teams walked to midfield and shook hands, their interlocked arms stretched from one end zone to the other during what was supposed to be a moment of silence. — CNN
