You remember it. It was 2000, and Jennifer Lopez wore a plunging, jungle green Versace dress to the Grammy Awards, causing so many searches on Google that the company was inspired to create Google Image search.
The dress went viral before viral was a thing. And now, almost 20 years later, J.Lo wore an updated version of it — this time at Versace's SS20 show during Milan Fashion Week.
Lopez closed out the show with a bang, with the crowd rising to their feet as the star strutted down the runaway in a remaking of the original dress.
The audience, for their part, immediately understood the magnitude of what they were witnessing.
There was loud cheering, applause and many in the audience filming the surprise moment on their phones.
Though similar in style — and keeping its dramatic neckline — the the new dress has some updates. It's sleeveless, has cutouts at the waist and also embellishments.
The original dress will always be remembered as one of Donatella Versace's most iconic dresses. In an interview with Vogue, shot to mark the 20th anniversary of "The Dress," Lopez recalled walking onto the stage at the Grammys and hearing murmurs in the crowd followed by enthusiastic clapping.
"It was one of those perfect moments. I walked out on stage and it kind of blew open and the dress was just provocative enough I guess to make people really interested."
"It was amazing!" Donatella Versace recalled, in a press release. "The world had the same reaction: jaw dropping. Today we live in a technological world, but back then, one event prompted the creation of a new tool that now has become part of our lives."
Lopez is riding high right now, after "Hustlers," a movie that she stars in and also produced, made an estimated $33 million at the North American box office its opening weekend. If that wasn't enough, it was her biggest live-action opening ever. — CNN