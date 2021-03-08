Jackson, Mississippi, officials report progress in restoring water after last month's powerful storm

After more than two weeks without a drop of water, one Jackson, Mississippi, restaurant is finally back open for business.

"It has been depressing, coming into work thinking we're going to open again, we get a drip of water, then it's gone," Sal & Mookie's manager Brandy Fields told CNN affiliate WAPT.

In the aftermath of brutal winter storms that pounded parts of the US, thousands of Jackson residents and businesses faced a similar reality: no running water.

The city had to provide "flushing water" to residents while distributions of water bottles continue across Jackson.

Thousands of residents remain under a boil-water advisory. That's also the case across Texas — another state that was battered by the storms last month — where more than 18,000 customers are still under a boil-water notice.

Jackson officials say they're heading in the right direction and progress is being made.

"I'm truly grateful for our residents," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba wrote on Twitter on Friday. "Their resilience throughout this crisis has inspired me beyond words."