Jackson, Mississippi, officials report progress in restoring water after last month's powerful storm

After more than two weeks without a drop of water, one Jackson, Mississippi, restaurant is finally back open for business.
"It has been depressing, coming into work thinking we're going to open again, we get a drip of water, then it's gone," Sal & Mookie's manager Brandy Fields told CNN affiliate WAPT.
In the aftermath of brutal winter storms that pounded parts of the US, thousands of Jackson residents and businesses faced a similar reality: no running water.
The city had to provide "flushing water" to residents while distributions of water bottles continue across Jackson.
Thousands of residents remain under a boil-water advisory. That's also the case across Texas — another state that was battered by the storms last month — where more than 18,000 customers are still under a boil-water notice.
Jackson officials say they're heading in the right direction and progress is being made.
"I'm truly grateful for our residents," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba wrote on Twitter on Friday. "Their resilience throughout this crisis has inspired me beyond words."
More than 100 water main breaks and leaks were reported throughout the city, officials said last week, at least 70 of which have been repaired.
Sunday, Jackson said "most of the city" had seen its water restored.
"There continue to be some pockets in South Jackson on Forest Hill Road and McCluer Road that are still experiencing low pressure. These areas are at a higher elevation and our teams are continuing efforts to get them fully restored," the city said in a statement.
"Today our teams also successfully got the list of water main breaks/leaks back within the range of what the city anticipates on a regular basis. An updated list will be provided on Monday. "
In a news conference Friday, Public Works Director Charles Williams estimated that "less than possibly 5,000 customers" were still without water.
Officials said they hoped to begin sampling this week to make a determination on whether boil-water notices should stay in place. — CNN