Local courts across Missouri will not be allowed to put people behind bars for failing to pay jail debts under a law that does away with hearings at which defendants must explain to a judge why they should not be locked up for failure to pay jail “board bills.”
Those bills, charged for the cost of imprisonment, can total thousands of dollars.
In some Missouri courts, if defendants do not show up at the hearings, or fail to make payments on their jail debt, they risk reincarceration — and additional jail bills — even after fulfilling their original sentence.
The practice persisted in some local courts, even after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled in March that "the failure to pay that debt cannot result in another incarceration."
Starting Wednesday, jailers will be required to go through a civil-collection process to collect board bills.
The practice of jailing people who didn’t pay their board bills was exposed in a series of columns last year by Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger.