Japan testing 3,700 people quarantined on cruise ship after Hong Kong coronavirus case

A cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors off the Yokohama Port upon arrival in Yokohama, near Tokyo Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. A person who was a passenger on the Japanese-operated cruise ship has tested positive for a new virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on Jan. 25. The ship returned to Yokohama carrying 3,000 passengers and crew members after making port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officials and medical staff boarded the ship on Monday night and began medical checks of everyone on board, a health ministry official said on condition of anonymity, citing department rules. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — Japanese officials began screening more than 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday after a Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for coronavirus.

The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan. 25, the company said.

Japan has 20 confirmed coronavirus cases, of these 17 people have been in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the epidemic began.

Some countries including the United States and Australia have denied entry to all foreign nationals traveling from China.

Carnival Japan, a unit of British-American cruise operator Carnival Corp, confirmed that the turnaround of the ship had been delayed by about 24 hours for authorities to review the health of all 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board.

Once everyone's health was checked, those with fevers or who felt unwell would be tested, after which authorities would decide whether to let people leave the ship, Suga said.

