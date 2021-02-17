Jefferson County high school has packed gym, few mask-wearers, for basketball game

A nearly full house took in the Jefferson R-7 and St. Pius X boys basketball game Friday night in Crystal City.

St. Pius’s gymnasium is a bandbox with bleachers on one side. In those bleachers spectators were packed tightly together, the vast majority of which did not wear face coverings. At least one school administrator on site did not wear a face covering.

There was more seating on a stage at one end of the gym. That too was filled with people, many of whom were unmasked.

The St. Pius student section cheered on their Lancers to a 65-55 win over the rival Blue Jays. There were few face coverings in the student section and several of those were under chins and around necks.

It’s an image that’s hard to square in this time of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

In St. Louis and St. Louis County, there are no student sections. Spectators have been reduced to two people per participant. Everyone in the gym must wear a mask, including the players on the court.