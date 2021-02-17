Jefferson County high school has packed gym, few mask-wearers, for basketball game

A nearly full house took in the Jefferson R-7 and St. Pius X boys basketball game Friday night in Crystal City.
St. Pius’s gymnasium is a bandbox with bleachers on one side. In those bleachers spectators were packed tightly together, the vast majority of which did not wear face coverings. At least one school administrator on site did not wear a face covering.
There was more seating on a stage at one end of the gym. That too was filled with people, many of whom were unmasked.
The St. Pius student section cheered on their Lancers to a 65-55 win over the rival Blue Jays. There were few face coverings in the student section and several of those were under chins and around necks.
It’s an image that’s hard to square in this time of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.
In St. Louis and St. Louis County, there are no student sections. Spectators have been reduced to two people per participant. Everyone in the gym must wear a mask, including the players on the court.
In Jefferson County, where St. Pius is located, the Jefferson County Health Department’s Board of Trustees recently extended its mask mandate for residents until Feb. 25. It applies to residents over the age of 10 when they are in contact with people in public indoor places. However, there are no penalties for residents who do not adhere to the mandate.
St. Pius has its own protocols in place according to Jim Lehn, the school’s president. He said for sporting events there are a certain number of tickets allotted to both the home and away teams but could not recall the specific policy.
Lehn said masks are encouraged at St. Pius sporting events when social distancing is not possible. He said while the school encourages mask wearing and social distancing at games, if these guidelines are not followed there are no ramifications.