Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday, his first Wisconsin stop as Democratic nominee

On the heels of President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha to support law enforcement in the wake of community protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden announced he will visit the city Thursday — marking the former vice president’s first campaign stop in the state since declaring his candidacy.
The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Jill Biden, will hold a community meeting on Thursday in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” according to a statement from Biden’s campaign. After the meeting, the Bidens will make an unidentified local stop.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Biden said he has received an “overwhelming request” that he visit Kenosha, where at-times violent protests followed the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, paralyzed from the waist down. Protests started more than a week ago in the community, and last Tuesday two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.
Biden said he plans to meet with Kenosha community leaders, business owners and law enforcement. Biden also plans to meet with Blake’s family, something Trump did not do when he visited the city on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to heal, we’ve got to put things together, bring people together,” Biden said Wednesday. “My purpose in going will be to do just that.”
On Tuesday Trump met with local law enforcement, National Guard members and business owners in Kenosha to push for “law and order” to clamp down on protests sparked by police violence in cities such as Kenosha, Portland and Minneapolis.
