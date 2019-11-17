Now known as "Days of Our Impeachment," the impeachment hearings got the daytime soap opera treatment in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.
The sketch included a cameo by Jon Hamm as Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in the Ukraine.
"Unlike other people in the Trump administration, I show up," Hamm's Taylor said during SNL's hearing.
No soap opera would be complete without a dramatic kiss, and SNL made it between US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villasenor) and Hamm's Taylor.
"Alexandria, I didn't expect to see you here," Hamm's Taylor said with music playing in the background and wind blowing the fictional Ocasio-Cortez's hair.
"I didn't expect for you to be such a lowkey daddy," Villasenor's Ocasio-Cortez said before locking lips with Hamm. "Now, here's a Red New Deal, it's my lips."
The skit ended with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (Kenan Thompson) swinging a football helmet at Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon).
"I'm tired of being falsely accused," Thompson's Garrett said, adding he was just trying to put a helmet back on the other player he's accused in real life of trying to hit.
Suddenly, McKinnon's Giuliani appeared, startling the fictional Garrett.
"Oh my god! It's a vampire," Thompson's Garrett said before striking the fictional Giuliani with the helmet.
"I think he actually might have fixed me," McKinnon's Giuliani said. — CNN