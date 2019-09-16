Subscribe for 99¢
Former US attorney to lead Charlottesville review

City workers prepare to drape a tarp over the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson in Justice park in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The move to cover the statues is intended to symbolize the city's mourning for Heather Heyer, killed while protesting a white nationalist rally earlier this month. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A Virginia judge has blocked the city of Charlottesville's effort to remove Confederate statues.

The Daily Progress reports the three-day civil trial that ended Friday included a judge's ruling preventing the removal of statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

The planned removal of the Lee statue prompted a white nationalist rally in 2017 in which counter protester Heather Heyer was killed.

Residents had sued Charlottesville, citing a state law that protects war memorials. The city said that law violated the U.S. Constitution because the statues send a racist message.

Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore ruled Wednesday that the law's intent was historic preservation not discrimination. He issued a permanent injunction preventing the removal.

Moore said Friday he'll award the plaintiff's attorneys' fees but will weigh arguments before determining the amount.

