Jury awards $265 million to Missouri peach farm

A three-week trial in Cape Girardeau's federal court ended last week with a jury finding that a weedkiller, dicamba, caused millions in damages to Missouri's largest peach farm.
A jury ruled Saturday that Bayer and BASF should pay a combined $250 million in punitive damages.
The case was the first in an advancing wave of litigation from U.S. farmers who blame drift-prone dicamba herbicides for millions of acres of crop damage in recent years, following the release of seed varieties that are genetically engineered to tolerate the chemical.
“We have the message,” said Jan Paul Miller, an attorney for Bayer. “We did not do enough to protect farmers who do not deal with those kinds of (dicamba-tolerant) crops, like the Baders.