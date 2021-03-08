The death that sparked worldwide protests will take center stage in a heavily fortified Minneapolis courtroom on Monday as jury selection begins in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, then a Minneapolis Police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd pleaded, "I can't breathe."
His final moments were captured on video, and his death led to widespread protests against police brutality and racism under the banner Black Lives Matter as well as incidents of unrest and looting.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Jury selection in the trial starts Monday at the Hennepin County Government Center and is expected to last about three weeks. Afterward, opening statements will start no earlier than March 29 and take two to four weeks.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree unintentional murder charge alleges that Chauvin killed Floyd "without intent" while he committed or attempted to commit felony third-degree assault, which is defined as inflicting "substantial" bodily harm. The charge is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and consciously took the chances of causing death or great bodily harm." "Culpable negligence" is essentially a heightened form of ordinary negligence, Moriarty explained. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Given the unrest and looting that ensued when Floyd died, local and state authorities are taking major security measures. The Hennepin County Government Center is now surrounded by fencing and barricades, and the building will be empty aside from those participating in Chauvin's trial and approved staff.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city is preparing for potential unrest with "painstaking detail." He said up to 2,000 National Guard members will be prepared to respond along with up to 1,100 law enforcement pooled from 12 other jurisdictions.
"Safety is a top priority through this very difficult time in our city," Frey said last month. "There's great frustration, there's anxiety, and there's trauma. We anticipate that trauma increasing as we get closer to jury deliberations."
Minnesota law enforcement leaders last month outlined their plan to work together to provide security during the trial in what they called "Operation Safety Net."
Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said the goal is to protect lawful protests and demonstrations while preventing violence, property damage, fires and looting. — CNN