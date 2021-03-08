The death that sparked worldwide protests will take center stage in a heavily fortified Minneapolis courtroom on Monday as jury selection begins in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, then a Minneapolis Police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd pleaded, "I can't breathe."

His final moments were captured on video, and his death led to widespread protests against police brutality and racism under the banner Black Lives Matter as well as incidents of unrest and looting.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Jury selection in the trial starts Monday at the Hennepin County Government Center and is expected to last about three weeks. Afterward, opening statements will start no earlier than March 29 and take two to four weeks.