Just 9 days into the new year, more than 2 million people have been infected with coronavirus

After the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States in early 2020, it took about 90 days to reach 2 million cases.

Bu just nine days into 2021, more than 2 million people have been infected with COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In that same time frame, an additional 24,260 deaths have been reported.

The US has been grappling with surging cases, deaths and hospitalizations since the holiday season. And with a total of more than 22.1 million infected and 372,428 people killed by coronavirus in the US already, experts warn the coming weeks could bring even more devastation.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday that the riot at the US Capitol would likely be a "surge event" that will have "public health consequences."

"You had largely unmasked individuals in a non-distanced fashion, who were all through the Capitol," Dr. Robert Redfield told the McClatchy newspaper group. "Then these individuals all are going in cars and trains and planes going home all across the country right now."

"So I do think this is an event that will probably lead to a significant spreading," he added.