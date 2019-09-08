Sen. Kamala Harris apologized Saturday following criticism that the California Democrat and presidential candidate laughed and responded, "Well said," to a lengthy question from a voter who had called President Donald Trump's actions "mentally retarded."
Harris' presidential campaign account tweeted an apology, calling a video of the incident that was circulated on social media "upsetting," and denied she had heard the offensive term.
"I didn't hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would've stopped and corrected him. I'm sorry. That word and others like it aren't acceptable. Ever," she wrote on Twitter.
The questioner at the candidate's Londonderry, New Hampshire, town hall on Friday identified himself as being from Chennai, India, the same hometown as Harris' mother, and said he had spent "all this effort" to live the American dream and then Trump was elected.
"Somehow a racist bigot gets into the White House and then he says if you're not my color you need to go back to your own country," said the man, who spoke with a thick accent. "So I am scared for this country. I am scared for the people of color in this country."
He then asked Harris what she would do, "in the next one year, to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy?"
The man received a round of applause and laughter from the crowd. Harris too laughed and responded, "Well said, well said."
"I plan to win this election, I'll tell you that," Harris said to applause.
"It's going to be about working as hard as I possibly can to get there, because over the course of this next year that's what it's going to take to unseat him," she told him. "Thank you for having the courage to stand up and say it is that there are a lot of people living with extreme fear right now in our country, extreme fear."
The video made the rounds on Twitter Saturday afternoon, just hours after Harris had taken the stage at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention.
Disabled health care advocate Kendally Brown tweeted out a 29-second clip of the exchange and wrote, "I hate amplifying content I know the right will seize on and twist for their own hypocritical gain, but this hurts my heart. #CripTheVote."