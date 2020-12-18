Kangaroos can communicate with humans, new study shows

It may sound a bit "Dr. Doolittle," but it turns out kangaroos can communicate with humans.

Researchers found that kangaroos "intentionally" communicated with humans -- a behavior that was previously thought to be reserved for domesticated animals, like dogs, horses or goats.

Experts from London's University of Roehampton and the University of Sydney set up a task, known as "the unsolvable problem task," where they presented kangaroos with food trapped inside a plastic container.

After trying, and failing, to open the boxes, the kangaroos turned their gaze on a nearby human -- and sometimes even nudged or scratched them to ask for help, researchers said.

"Their gaze was pretty intense," co-author Alexandra Green, a post-doctoral researcher in the Sydney School of Veterinary Science at the University of Sydney, said in a statement.

"We've previously thought only domesticated animals try to ask for help with a problem. But kangaroos do it too. If they can't open the box, they look at the human and back to the container. Some of them used their nose to nudge the human and some approached the human and started scratching at him asking for assistance."