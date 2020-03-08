Kate McKinnon meets Elizabeth Warren in 'SNL' cold open

Kate McKinnon opened "Saturday Night Live" as Fox News' Laura Ingraham.
She first discussed coronavirus, telling viewers they had more important things to worry about, including: "Women who keep their maiden names ... black marching bands — they're too good."
She then introduced Cecily Strong's Jeanine Pirro, who said Americans weren't at risk, "especially not our viewers, who skew elderly, are in bad health ... and have smoked their entire lives."
The ever-popular duo of Alex Moffatt and Mikey Day as Eric and Donald Trump Jr. then joined the show. Eric echoed Donald Jr.'s hand gestures as Donald Jr. explained that the president was handling the crisis.
After a brief interlude with Darrell Hammond impersonating Chris Matthews, the real Elizabeth Warren appeared.
Warren said, in response to whether she'd endorse anyone, said: "Well, it's tough. Maybe I'll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both."
After listing the best parts of her campaign, Warren was joined by Kate McKinnon in costume as the former candidate.
"I wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all that you've done in your lifetime," McKinnon said. The two then introduced the show.