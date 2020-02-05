KC schools cancel classes to celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win

It’s not even 5am. Look how many Fans are already here @UnionStationKC . Who didn’t sleep last night? @KCStar #superbowlparty pic.twitter.com/bbBYg37ag7— Shelly Yang (@KCStarShelly) February 5, 2020
Kansas City-area school districts are canceling classes for Wednesday, not because the weather will be bad but because of a lack of substitute teachers to cover classrooms.
Districts have decided to close their schools so that students, teachers and staff can celebrate the Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl win and attend the victory parade scheduled for Wednesday.
“We want to give our students and staff the opportunity to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win,” said Dan Clemens, superintendent of North Kansas City schools. “It’s a momentous occasion and a great way to instill a sense of pride in our community.”
He said decisions around honoring this city-wide event came “ in direct response to overwhelming feedback from our patrons. “
College campuses are shutting down too. Johnson County Community College announced that campus buildings will be closed and all classes and activities are canceled, “to celebrate the Super Bowl Champion KC Chiefs.”
University of Missouri-Kansas City is closing its Hospital Hill campus but will operate its main Volker Campus on its normal schedule. UMKC administrators suggested students check in with their instructors because “some may offer alternative class plans.”