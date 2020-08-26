Kenosha Police: Two people confirmed dead after gunfire at protests

KENOSHA — A second death has been confirmed following gunfire that erupted at the tail end of Tuesday night's protests in Kenosha, two days after Jacob Blake was shot and paralyzed by Kenosha Police.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed at around 3 a.m. Tuesday that one person was dead. Then, at 5 a.m., the Kenosha Police Department confirmed that a second person who had been shot had also died.

A third gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with "serious, non-life threatening injuries." Police say they have not yet identified all of the victims, but Beth said that the first individual who died and one of the shooters were both Caucasian males.

Dozens of shots were heard near the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road late Tuesday night, where Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered, and where a couple earlier scuffles that didn't lead to gunfire occurred between demonstrators and armed individuals.