Kenosha Police: Two people confirmed dead after gunfire at protests

KENOSHA — A second death has been confirmed following gunfire that erupted at the tail end of Tuesday night's protests in Kenosha, two days after Jacob Blake was shot and paralyzed by Kenosha Police.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed at around 3 a.m. Tuesday that one person was dead. Then, at 5 a.m., the Kenosha Police Department confirmed that a second person who had been shot had also died.
A third gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with "serious, non-life threatening injuries." Police say they have not yet identified all of the victims, but Beth said that the first individual who died and one of the shooters were both Caucasian males.
Dozens of shots were heard near the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road late Tuesday night, where Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered, and where a couple earlier scuffles that didn't lead to gunfire occurred between demonstrators and armed individuals.
But then dozens of gun shots were fired near the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan. It's unclear what incited the violence, but multiple videos shared online from the scene show a group of Black Lives Matter protesters chasing down a man who had been seen with a gun-toting group that had been walking the area throughout the protests. BLM demonstrators yelled "He just shot somebody," toward the man, who was still carrying a long-gun. When they caught up to him, more shots were fired, with one person being struck in the arm and another appearing to have been hit in the abdomen.
The man then walked toward police vehicles with his hands up.
Crowds dispersed after that, initially as demonstrators and press sprinted away to avoid the gunfire. Police moved forward, appearing to secure the area where shots had been fired, and more strongly pushing those still walking the streets away from where protests had been going on all night.
More protests are expected Wednesday.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.