KFC apologizes for ad showing boys ogling woman's breasts
KFC apologized for an ad that shows a woman adjusting her low-cut top and two boys staring at her breasts.

The 15-second ad ran on television in Australia and was posted on the chicken chain's YouTube channel in that country.

In the ad, a woman checks her reflection in a parked car's tinted windows, which then lower and two boys stare at her. She smiles and says "Did someone say KFC?"

The restaurant chain apologized after an Australian group called for a boycott the fast-food giant over the ad, which it called "sexist."

KFC issued a statement apologizing "if anyone was offended by our latest commercial."

"Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light."

