Kim Kardashian West files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West, a court clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Christy Welder, a representative for Kardashian West, confirmed the divorce filing but said Kardashian West had no additional comment. CNN has reached out to West for comment.

The filing cites irreconcilable differences and Kardashian West seeks joint custody of the couple's four children. It also cites a prenuptial agreement regarding their assets.

The two, who married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014, have been living apart for some time.

West has reportedly been living at their home in Wyoming, while Kardashian West has stayed in California with their children.

Both had high-profile relationships before they went public with their love in 2012.

West famously proposed to Kardashian by renting out a sports stadium and hiring an orchestra, as her family watched from nearby — all of which was documented and shared on the family's popular E! reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The couple have four children together. Daughter North was born in 2013, followed by a son, Saint, in 2015, daughter, Chicago, in 2018, and son, Psalm, in 2019.