Kim Kardashian West has received backlash on social media from people who object to what they say is appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.
The reality star, makeup mogul and budding lawyer announced the line, Kimono Solutionwear, on Tuesday. The line will come in a range of sizes and colors she showed off on Instagram.
Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.
There was no word on when the line would go on sale. West said it's "coming soon." An email request for comment to West's spokeswoman was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The kimono has evolved to a style of formal dress worn for special occasions, including weddings, funerals and tea ceremonies.
Some Japanese people expressed their displeasure with the reality star's use of the word kimono to sell her latest product. They accused her of appropriating an item - and an idea - central to Japanese culture in an attempt at cute wordplay and consumerism.
On social media, angry users accused the reality star of disrespecting Japanese culture and stealing the name of their traditional dress.
"This is blasphemy against Japanese culture. Can't someone from kimono-related organizations protest? This is terrible," tweeted Masahito Sato, an editor and writer.
Many used the hashtag #KimOhNo to express their disgust and disappointment.
"Kim, I'm sure your shapewear's nice, but please don't take the name of a beautiful, traditional Japanese wardrobe and use it for your undies," one user wrote.
The Washington Post contributed to this article.