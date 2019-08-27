Kristina Curry, 16, found dead with gunshot wounds at Roosevelt High School

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead at about 5 a.m. on May 23 in a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School, 3230 Hartford St. She was shot multiple times.
Her oldest sister, Alexis Hatter, who lives in Dallas, Texas, said Curry was staying with her dad and going to school in St. Louis. The family hasn't heard anything else about what happened to Curry, Hatter said.
"She liked to sing, dance, loved doing her makeup and nails," Hatter told the Post-Dispatch in a text message. "She had even bought her own nail kit and learned how to do her own nails." She loved Beyonce and Drake, and would sing and rap at talent shows and family reunions.
"All she talked about was being a singer," Hatter said. "She loved performing and being the center of attention. She was very very confident in herself."
A St. Louis Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed Curry withdrew from Roosevelt High School on April 1. Her home address was in the 3100 block of Oregon Avenue, not far from the school.