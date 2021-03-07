La Niña could supercharge this year's tornado season, just like it did to deadly effect in 2011

The weather events that followed 2011's extreme cold snap now have meteorologists concerned that the US could be in for above-normal tornado activity this spring, after the early February cold air that set hundreds of temperature records.
The past few months have seen the strongest La Niña signal since the winter of 2010-2011. So, the question is whether this spring continues to mirror that year, which ended up the costliest on record for tornadoes and the deadliest in nearly 100 years.
"Severe weather season is really a collection of several short weather events, and anticipating individual events at long lead times is usually tricky," Sam Lillo, atmospheric researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder, told CNN.
"What we can say instead is whether the probability of the ingredients coming together for these events is higher or lower than normal: This year, it is higher than normal."
The remarkable tornado season of 2011 was the deadliest in modern times, with over 550 fatalities — second only to 1925's total of 794 tornado deaths.
The Joplin, Missouri, tornado that killed more than 160 people hit in May 2011. In April, an outbreak on April 27 spawned a record 226 tornadoes.
To paint a picture of what the coming weeks' to months' weather may look like, forecasters look to La Niña and other global climate and weather patterns, such as the Arctic Oscillation (which is different than the polar vortex), to craft what are called subseasonal forecasts.
Lillo runs one of these models that "focuses on the slow, predictable parts of the atmosphere" to create forecasts several weeks in advance.
Lillo's model recently predicted — with a month of lead time — the Arctic outbreak that gripped the central US this February.
"In general, the forecasts are showing ridging with above-normal temperatures in the South, cooler to the north, and that temperature gradient enhancing the jet stream across the center of the US," Lillo said. (The jet stream is the main storm track across the middle latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere and divides colder air to the north and warmer air to the south.)
Lillo said forecases show above-normal temperatures in the south, cooler ones in the north. That scenario sets up a faster jet stream that can drive severe weather outbreaks.
"The faster jet stream holds all the potential for stronger storm systems and severe weather," Lillo said.
While severe storms occur year-round in the US, the peak time for severe storm outbreaks is during meteorological spring, which includes March, April and May.
So far this year, there have only been 27 tornado reports, which is well below normal. Over the last 15 years, the US has averaged around 130 tornado reports through the first few days of March.
"There have been many seasons that have started out quiet and did just the opposite," said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations for the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
2011 also started below average for both tornado and hail reports through much of March, according to data compiled by the SPC, before rapidly accelerating through the remainder of the spring. — CNN