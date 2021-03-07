La Niña could supercharge this year's tornado season, just like it did to deadly effect in 2011

The weather events that followed 2011's extreme cold snap now have meteorologists concerned that the US could be in for above-normal tornado activity this spring, after the early February cold air that set hundreds of temperature records.

The past few months have seen the strongest La Niña signal since the winter of 2010-2011. So, the question is whether this spring continues to mirror that year, which ended up the costliest on record for tornadoes and the deadliest in nearly 100 years.

"Severe weather season is really a collection of several short weather events, and anticipating individual events at long lead times is usually tricky," Sam Lillo, atmospheric researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder, told CNN.

"What we can say instead is whether the probability of the ingredients coming together for these events is higher or lower than normal: This year, it is higher than normal."

The remarkable tornado season of 2011 was the deadliest in modern times, with over 550 fatalities — second only to 1925's total of 794 tornado deaths.

The Joplin, Missouri, tornado that killed more than 160 people hit in May 2011. In April, an outbreak on April 27 spawned a record 226 tornadoes.