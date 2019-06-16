Protesters filled Hong Kong's streets again on Sunday, cramming subway stations and turning roads into a sea of black, in another massive hours-long demonstration against their government's handling of a proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China - even after the city's leader said she would suspend the bill.
Demonstrations have now continued, in varying numbers, across the city for a week. Organizers believe this Sunday's turnout rivaled or exceeded that of a march last week that drew more than 1 million participants - underscoring a growing and solidifying rupture between Hong Kong's government, heavily influenced by Beijing authorities, and its people.
It has also delivered yet another embarrassment for Hong Kong's chief executive, who finds herself increasingly isolated in the city despite her efforts to contain the growing anger.
Carrie Lam, the territory's chief executive, said in a hastily-called news conference Saturday that she would suspend debate on the bill in an effort to "restore calm and peace" to Hong Kong. But she stopped short of withdrawing the bill altogether, insisting the plans - which would allow fugitives to be extradited to countries without a formal treaty with Hong Kong, including mainland China - were "laudable."
Lam's decision to back off the measure for now did not placate the hundreds of thousands who showed up in a march that stretched more than 3 miles in either direction from its planned starting point. The crowd included 27-year-old Sabrina, who believed the suspension of the bill has "changed nothing."
Sunday's crowd, no less fired up than in previous demonstrations, included the elderly, people with disabilities, children with their families, businessmen, social workers and students, all demanding the permanent withdrawal of the extradition bill. The protesters, who waited for hours under a blazing sun to begin their march, sporadically chanted for Lam to step down and for Hong Kong to "add oil" - a Cantonese cheer that means "keep going." Banners called for Hong Kong's independence.
Demonstrators held up signs calling for the government to withdraw charges against protesters arrested in Wednesday's clashes and for "those who open fire to be held accountable" - a reference to what many perceived as police brutality in response to those demonstrations. Police fired 150 canisters of tear gas within a short period that afternoon, along with rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and other projectiles to clear protesters.
One protester died Saturday after falling from a building on which he had draped a long banner saying "no extradition to China" and "total withdrawal of the extradition bill," among other demands.
It is unclear how exactly he fell. However, his death further galvanized some demonstrators. Some waited hours to leave flowers at the site of his death, where the smell of incense wafted. A painter in the crowd painted a portrait of the man, who was dressed in a yellow raincoat when he fell. One sign read: "You will be the last. No more."
— Washington Post