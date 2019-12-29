Last day for a trolley ride

The elbow-to-elbow turnout early Saturday afternoon — which saw toddlers squeezed onto laps and hands gripping each overhead strap — belied the sparse ridership that has bedeviled the money-starved and delay-plagued Loop Trolley.
It will shut down at 6 p.m. Sunday, at least temporarily.
Since the trolley opened in November 2018, following years ofconstruction and operational delays, ticket sales and farebox revenue have lagged significantly below projections. The line operated on a limited-hours, four-days-a-week schedule.
And wait times between trolleys, estimated on the nonprofit’s website as 45 minutes, were closer to an hour during part of Saturday, as hiccups at the ticketing kiosks extended each stop.