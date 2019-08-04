Shopping for school supplies? Today is the last day to buy without paying the state sales tax on items.
For big purchases (such as personal computers), skipping the 4.225% sales tax could save you a decent amount.
But the discount isn't only on pens and paper; the items you can buy without a sales tax include clothing.
Check our list of 20 back-to-school essentials:
Planner
Spanning from August 2019 to December 2020, Bando's Be Nice Have Fun Work Hard planner is the perfect place to organize your day-to-day schedule and has room to plan all of your extracurricular activities. The planner has year, month and week views and also includes artwork alongside multiple pages of cool stickers. Unique features such as a personality quiz and a 3D page complete with 3D glasses make planning your school days even more fun. $28 at bando.com
Pack-It lunch bag
Designed in California, Pack-It lunch bags have a patented cooling technology that keeps your food cold all day. Just fold up the bag and stick it in a freezer overnight, and the freezable gel built into the bag will keep food and drinks fresh without the need for a separate ice pack. The lunch bag also has a zip-top closure and a buckle handle you can clip onto your backpack. It's made from nontoxic poly-canvas, is BPA free and has an easy-wipe interior. $13.40 at Amazon.com
Reusable sandwich bags
Become more eco-friendly with these reusable sandwich bags that have reinforced seams, lock seals and make for the perfect packing utensil. These resilient snack bags come in a variety of fun prints and are completely BPA and PVC free. $7.99 at Russbe.com
Lunch box notes
A 60-note set of lunchbox cards gives parents the opportunity to leave their little ones fun messages while they're away at school. $10 at Anthropologie in the St. Louis Galleria
Portable charger
Tech Radar rates the RAVPower portable charger as one of 2019's best portable chargers. With a battery life capable of charging the average smartphone twice, this portable charger has a compact battery and fits in the palm of your hand. It charges devices two times faster than other chargers and features LEDs on the side to show how much charge is left. $18.99 at Amazon.com
Urban 21 Commuter Backpack
The Urban 21 Commuter Backpack from KeySmart is perfect for school, for work or travel. It's made with a woven fabric that's extra sturdy and has RFID-blocking microfiber compartments keep your belongings and data safe. The Urban 21 is also comfortable to carry, so young students don't have to struggle or hurt themselves. And we loved the top hardshell compartment, perfect for easy access to breakables like phones or glasses.
$239 at amazon.com, Walmart stores and walmart.com.
Motivational pencils
A set of 10 hexagonal pencils inscribed with copper gold motivational quotes will give students an extra confidence boost in their day. $16 at thehappinessplanner.com
Touchscreen mist cleaner
Useful for cleaning fingerprints and any excess dirt off of your smartphone, the MIST screen cleaner is an all-in-one unit including a spray and microfiber cloth. The product comes in five different colors and is small enough to easily fit in a backpack or a purse. $11.99 at getcleanam.com
Grip grass
Grip Grass makes it easy for students to hold onto all of their desk items with its 78-silicone pegs that grip pencils, pens and note cards. Designed for desks, Grip Grass is both aesthetically pleasing and practical. $7.95 at Anthropologie in the St. Louis Galleria
Waterproof gym bag
The Alvababy gym bag is made from 100 percent polyester and is completely waterproof. The bag has two zippered compartments to keep the wet from the dry, making it useful for carrying dirty gym clothes and wet bathing suits. Each bag contains a "wet" section that is sewn and sealed for no wicking or leaking. $9.99 at Amazon.com
Lap desk
This micro-bead lap desk conforms to the lap and makes for a stable working surface, whether sitting on the couch or lounging in bed. It has two built-in storage compartments for organizing pens and pencils as well as a dual-bolster cushion for optimal laptop screen viewing. $18.33 at Amazon.com
Fidget cube
Students can glide, flick or click their way into focus with the Antsy Labs fidget cube designed out of high-quality plastic. This product is perfect for kids who can't keep their hands still. The fidget cube comes in eight different colors and is a stylish, trending gadget. $8.94 at Amazon.com
Erasable gel pens
Enjoy writing with pens but wish they were more amenable to your mistakes? Look no farther than Pilot's new FriXion erasable gel pens. They're perfect for taking detailed notes in class without the fear of needing to scratch out your "oopsies." $9 at Amazon.com
Touch LED desk lamp
The iEGrow desk lamp is disguised as a plant but is a perfect lamp to study by. It has touch-sensitive three-level light settings and a built-in USB rechargeable battery. The flexible neck allows the lamp to be adjusted to different heights and angles and can be also used as a night light or bedside lamp. $13.99 at Amazon.com
Wireless photo printer
Want to spruce up your student's homework station? Invest in HP's Envy Wireless printer complete with copy, scanning, wireless and photo printing abilities. The printer is Bluetooth smart and has a fast WiFi connection, perfect for printing all those English papers and history projects that you create on Google Drive. Eco-friendly, the printer has a two-sided print option that reduces paper waste by 50 percent. $59.89 at Amazon.com
Water bottle
The Go Active Water Bottle is the best insulated water bottle of 2019 according to MomsLoveBest.com. Due to ActiveLock engineered thermal insulation technology, the water bottle can withstand extreme heat conditions and keep liquids cool. Made out of stainless steel, the Go Active water bottle is guaranteed not to rust or sweat. The bottle comes in a variety of colors and designs, including different bottle coatings like durable powder coating, rubber coating or luxe diamond coating. $19.99 at Amazon.com
Binder ring flashcards
Keep all of your flashcards in one place and keep your subjects separate with Kraft Paper's Binder Ring Flashcards set. Coming in seven different colors, the flashcards are perfect for memorizing terms, equations and creating memos. Each ring has 50 cards and the set comes with a black marker pen. $8.99 at Amazon.com
Sticker organizers
Sticker organizers are perfectly paired with a planner, and the Recollections Lifestyle Sticker Book has a sticker for every occasion. From remembering birthdays to keeping track of coffee dates and important due dates, these stickers are useful for balancing tight school schedules and your social life. $2.47 at Michaels
LEGO convertible ruler
Students can work and play with the LEGO convertible ruler. The ruler can be broken down into 6 or 12 inches, depending on the homework assignment. LEGO puts the fun in otherwise tedious science- or math-related tasks. $14.95 at Barnes & Noble
Keyboard skin for your Mac
This snug-fitting silicone keyboard cover protects students' laptop keys from enduring the typical wear and tear of day-to-day use. The cover is waterproof and reduces noise level of keys, keeping your work space quiet. $6.99 at fctry.com