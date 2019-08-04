Subscribe for 99¢
Back to school shopping, tax-free weekend

Chaverly Morgan, left, of Maryland Heights, helps her daughter, Ella, 12, a seventh grader at Northeast Middle School, pick out a pair of sneakers at Kohl's in Creve Coeur on the first day of the tax-free shopping weekend, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Ella was satisfied with the first one she chose to try on. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Shopping for school supplies? Today is the last day to buy without paying the state sales tax on items.

For big purchases (such as personal computers), skipping the 4.225% sales tax could save you a decent amount.

But the discount isn't only on pens and paper; the items you can buy without a sales tax include clothing.

Check our list of 20 back-to-school essentials: