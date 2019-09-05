The Pentagon's announcement that it will divert $3.6 billion in military construction funds to help fund President Donald Trump's border wall has sparked bipartisan anger from lawmakers who learned that their states will be impacted by the decision.
Domestically, just under $1.8 billion is being shifted away from projects in 23 states and three US territories.
Additionally, the Pentagon will defer more than $1.8 billion in military construction projects overseas to free up over $3.6 billion in funds for 11 wall projects on the southern border with Mexico, according to a complete list obtained by CNN Wednesday.
In total, 127 domestic and overseas projects are being put on hold to help fund the wall that Trump initially promised would be paid for by Mexico.
Among the sites affected are facilities used to store hazardous waste, repair Navy ships and conduct cyber operations, that had been identified as being in need of repair or additional construction.
Puerto Rico was among the hardest hit of all US states and territories as it will see more than $400 million in funding for planned military construction projects diverted to the wall under the Pentagon's plan.
Trump has consistently sparred with Puerto Rican officials while he's been in office following 2017's Hurricane Maria.
"Most of the projects in Puerto Rico were a result of Hurricane Maria," a senior US defense official told CNN.
Overseas, $771 million in projects at various locations in Europe will be impacted. These projects, including airfield upgrades and staging areas in Eastern Europe, are meant to improve the defense of US allies from Russian threats.
"All these projects are important to us but we also have to respond to the emergency we've been directed to respond to on the southwest border," the senior US defense official said Wednesday.
"Projects on the list have either existing capabilities or temporary solutions to mitigate any delays, all projects on the list are important and we will work with Congress to support them," the official said while adding that there are no "guarantees" that the money will in fact be back filled.
Defense officials said Wednesday that there is no guarantee any of the money will be replaced for domestic or overseas projects. On Tuesday, chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said the Defense Department will not be seeking congressional funds to backfill the reprogrammed funding for overseas projects.
The Pentagon notified individual lawmakers from states that will be impacted Wednesday, sparking bipartisan criticism.
Utah's Republican senators, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, expressed their concerns in a joint statement after learning military construction funds for projects at Hill Air Force Base would be reprogrammed.
Specifically, they were told that $26 million was being diverted from Hill AFB Composite Aircraft Antenna Calibration Facility and another $28 million from the Utah Test and Training Range Consolidated Mission Control Center.
"Congress has been ceding far too much powers to the executive branch for decades and it is far past time for Congress to restore the proper balance of power between the three branches," Lee said. "We should start that process by passing the ARTICLE ONE Act, which would correct the imbalances caused by the National Emergencies Act," Lee added.
Virginia's Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, said Wednesday that the Pentagon informed them of four military construction projects in their state that will lose a more than $77 million in funds due to the Pentagon's decision to divert that money toward building President Donald Trump's border wall.
New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who is the top Democrat of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, said in a joint statement Wednesday they were told by the Defense Department that $160 million in funding allocated for an engineering center and supporting structures at the United States Military Academy at West Point would be repurposed.
"The United States Military Academy at West Point was founded as an engineering school, designed to ensure that our Army's leaders had access to the best resources and education that would enable them to succeed in their military careers in defense of our nation," Schumer said.