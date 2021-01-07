Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a former police chief, said it was “painfully obvious" that Capitol police "were not prepared for today. I certainly thought that we would have had a stronger show of force, that there would have been steps taken in the very beginning to make sure that there was a designated area for the protesters in a safe distance from the Capitol.''

In an interview with MSNBC Wednesday night, Demings said it appeared police were woefully understaffed, adding that "it did not seem that they had a clear operational plan to really deal with” thousands of protesters who descended on the Capitol following Trump's complaints of a "rigged election.''

The mob broke windows, entered both the Senate and House chambers and went into the offices of lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Demings said there were "a lot of unanswered questions and I’m damn determined to get answers to those questions about what went wrong today.''

A police spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.