Attorneys for a Florida man who mailed crudely made pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump weeks before the midterm elections say he should spend no more than 10 years and one month in prison.
In papers filed Monday, Cesar Sayoc's defenders cited an FBI report released last week saying the devices wouldn't have worked. The lawyers say they were intended as hoaxes and that no one was hurt.
However, prosecutors countered in court papers filed Monday that Sayoc should receive life in prison to "adequately deter acts of domestic terrorism aimed at silencing and intimidating government officials." They say he hasn't "fully accepted responsibility."
Sayoc faces a mandatory 10-year prison term and up to life after pleading guilty in March to 65 felony counts, including using a weapon of mass destruction.
He's to be sentenced Aug. 5.
His targets included former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, and major Democratic donors like George Soros and Tom Steyer.
The sentencing request for leniency says "a series of traumatic events pushed Cesar Sayoc further and further into the margins of society," citing that he was abandoned by his father, sexually molested and suffered from an intellectual disability.
According to the filing, Sayoc was a fan of Donald Trump before he ran for office, listening to his self- help books on tape. His books on success and business were favorites of Sayoc, the filing said.
When Trump announced his run for office, Sayoc began following politics and watching Fox News while at the gym.
He began attending rallies and posting his political opinions on social media, where his attorneys say he found a "sense of community that he had been missing for so many years."
Sayoc's attorneys argue he grew paranoid, anxious and isolated, latching onto Trump in the months before he sent the bombs.
"He conflated his personal situation with the perceived struggles of Trump supporters across the country, and even the President himself," the filing reads. "His paranoia bled into delusion and Mr. Sayoc came to believe that prominent Democrats were actively working to hurt him, other Trump supporters, and the country as a whole."
The filing continues to say that Sayoc built devices "designed to look like pipe bombs," as his mental state deteriorated and that he had "no true grasp of the severity of his crimes."