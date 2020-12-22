Lee statue removed from U.S. Capitol

Virginia removed its statue of Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol overnight, the latest move in the state's purge of Confederate iconography in a year of reckoning on racial injustice.

Each state gets two statues in the Statuary Hall collection. Since 1909 Virginia's statues have depicted George Washington and Lee. A state panel last week recommended to the General Assembly that Virginia replace its Lee statue with a statue of teenage civil rights heroine Barbara Johns.

"We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Monday.

“The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion.

"I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”