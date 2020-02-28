Lent in the age of the Impossible Burger

And therein lies the conundrum. Abstaining from meat during Lent has historically been part of penitential practice to remember the sacrifice that the faithful believe Jesus Christ made on Good Friday, when he was handed over to be crucified. Indulging in pretend meat may not be much of a penance.

“I think it all comes down to the intention and interior disposition of the individual,” said Rebecca Siar, director of campus ministry at St. John Paul II Newman Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

While fake meat products technically comply with abstention requirements, “if someone is just eating them in order to ‘cheat the system’ in a way, then that might defeat the purpose of abstaining from meat in the first place,” she said. “The overall purpose of this Lenten practice is to give something up that is considered a disruption in our normal routine, an intentional sacrifice.”

To that end, the church encourages those who already avoid meat to take up a different form of penance, so a vegetarian might go vegan on Fridays and a vegan might remove alcohol or olive oil, Siar said.