#LetThemEatCake trending as Americans react to stimulus proposal
Congress, after months of inaction, is set to vote on a pandemic relief package.

The package would establish a temporary $300 per week in additional unemployment benefit, and a $600 direct payment to most Americans.

It also includes subsidies for hard-hit businesses, and funds for schools, health care providers, renters facing eviction.

President-elect Joe Biden praised the bipartisan spirit that produced the measure, which he called “just the beginning."

"This is a model for the challenging work ahead for our nation," Biden said Sunday in a statement.

“There will be another major rescue package for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in announcing the agreement for the relief bill. “It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long.”

Monday morning, #LetThemEatCake was the No. 1 trending hashtag in the U.S. The trend doesn't measure the total number of tweets, but the increase in use of the phrase.

The trend appeared to be bipartisan, with Twitter users blaming both Republicans and Democrats for the proposal. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS and BETH O'MALLEY

