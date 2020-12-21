LetThemEatCake trending as Americans react to stimulus proposal

Congress, after months of inaction, is set to vote on a pandemic relief package.
The package would establish a temporary $300 per week in additional unemployment benefit, and a $600 direct payment to most Americans.
It also includes subsidies for hard-hit businesses, and funds for schools, health care providers, renters facing eviction.
President-elect Joe Biden praised the bipartisan spirit that produced the measure, which he called “just the beginning."
"This is a model for the challenging work ahead for our nation," Biden said Sunday in a statement.
“There will be another major rescue package for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in announcing the agreement for the relief bill. “It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long.”
Monday morning, #LetThemEatCake was the No. 1 trending hashtag in the U.S. The trend doesn't measure the total number of tweets, but the increase in use of the phrase.
#LetThemEatCake https://t.co/HlCooH5oKM— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 21, 2020
DEAR AMERICA,— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 21, 2020
THE POLITICAL ESTABLISHMENT HATES YOU
THEY LOVE BILLIONAIRES AND BIG CORPORATIONS#HappyHolidays#LetThemEatCake
Thank you resistance family for helping me make #LetThemEatCake trend #1 in America. The GOP has to be held accountable for these measly $600 checks. Georgia, remember this when you vote in the runoffs.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 21, 2020
#LetThemEatCake. Pelosi has shoes that cost more than $600!— Robb Hurst, CPA 🐸 (@robbhurstCPA) December 21, 2020
At a time when many of us, including we conservatives, wanted you to get a win for the people, the response of you and Mitch McConnell was #LetThemEatCake. This package is an embarrassment. $600, no retroactive UI and $300 UI. Embarrassment. Shameful. https://t.co/gSbMHC08Gf— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 21, 2020
The trend appeared to be bipartisan, with Twitter users blaming both Republicans and Democrats for the proposal. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS and BETH O'MALLEY
