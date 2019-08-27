In a move designed to help privately operated license offices stay afloat in rural areas, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that will boost how much those offices may charge in processing fees.
The fee those offices can charge for handling an annual registration will increase to $6 from $3.50, while the fee for a biennial registration will go to $12 from $7.
The processing fee for a three-year driver’s license will rise to $6 from $2.50. For a driver’s license longer than three years, the fee climbs to $12 from $5.
The fees those offices may charge for title transfers, instructional permits and other specialty licenses will go to $6 from $2.50 under the new law, which was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Knight, R-Lebanon.
The increases are the first in 20 years and license office operators say they will offset rising costs, such as an increase in the minimum wage and the cost of office supplies.
Missouri has 177 license offices that process millions of transactions each year. With most of the costs fixed or rising, operators often only can manipulate their labor costs to make profits.