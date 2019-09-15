Lil Wayne canceled his Saturday night appearance at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre after what Clayton police said was a reported disturbance in the Ritz Carlton hotel lobby between the rapper’s entourage and hotel staff.
The first sign of trouble came with a tweet Saturday morning from Lil Wayne that started with “Sorry not doing the show tonight in St. Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the Ritz.”
Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019
Mark Smith, Clayton’s interim police chief, said officers responded to a call at 9:53 a.m. from the Ritz Carlton.
Police said a hotel employee reported the disturbance between hotel staff and the rapper’s entourage, which numbered at least 10 people, and threats were being made.
The disturbance revolved around complaints of marijuana smells coming from Wayne’s camp.
“He wasn’t happy to be asked to open the balcony doors,” Smith said.
He said the hotel told him Wayne was not evicted from the hotel and that the rapper left voluntarily. A representative for the Ritz Carlton said in an email that as a matter of privacy, it cannot confirm or deny the identity of any of its guests.
Lil Wayne, in a later tweet, told followers to “katch me in Cincinnati Monday.”
Lil Wayne canceled his set before the tour’s July 26 show in Tampa because of illness. Early in the tour’s run, he walked out of a show, saying he wasn’t happy with the crowd.
The Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, in Maryland Heights, said that despite Lil Wayne’s cancellation, two other acts in the Saturday night show — Blink-182 and Neck Deep — would perform as scheduled.