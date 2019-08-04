At the July 26 release of the list, a spokesman for the archdiocese said “very few” of the names were being released for the first time. But according to an analysis by the Post-Dispatch, Vincent A. Heier, 68, Heier is among 26 names previously unpublicized in connection with reports of sexual abuse in St. Louis.
Those who may recognize the new names as former counselors, school teachers, or officiants at weddings and funerals will find little other information. Heier’s entry, for example: He was ordained in 1977. He is retired and has been removed from ministry. He is still alive.
Spokesman Peter Frangie told the Post-Dispatch that the archdiocese would not provide the names of parishes where the disgraced clergy members had served, would not say when the accused priests and deacons were removed from ministry, and would not disclose numbers of victims.
“The Archdiocese of St. Louis has been as transparent as possible with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about the details surrounding the list release, while still being respectful of the victims-survivors,” Frangie wrote in an email.
That makes St. Louis’ list among the least informative of its kind in the country, said Terry McKiernan who runs the advocacy group Bishop Accountability.
