ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One person is dead and another injured after an early Saturday morning crash on the Poplar Street Bridge in Illinois.

The Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 2:44 a.m. Saturday on the Poplar Street Bridge. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to a report.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 55 reopened at around 4 a.m., authorities said.

Troopers did not provide further information, including the name of the person killed.