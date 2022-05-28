 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17-year-old girl shot in Covenant Blu-Grand neighborhood

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with more information. 

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg Saturday morning in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand neighborhood.

She was walking east on Page Boulevard, just west of Grand Boulevard, at between 5 and 6 a.m. when she heard two gunshots and took off running, police said. She felt pain in her leg and realized she'd been shot once. 

The teen was treated at a hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

