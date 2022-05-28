17-year-old girl shot in Covenant Blu-Grand neighborhood

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg Saturday morning in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand neighborhood.
She was walking east on Page Boulevard, just west of Grand Boulevard, at between 5 and 6 a.m. when she heard two gunshots and took off running, police said. She felt pain in her leg and realized she'd been shot once.
The teen was treated at a hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today