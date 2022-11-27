18-year-old found fatally shot inside vehicle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle late Saturday in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Lee Lindsay Jr. was found dead just before 9 p.m. in the back of a black Mercedes GLC in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue, near Thekla Avenue.
No other information was available Sunday afternoon.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
