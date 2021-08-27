9/11's legacy for younger Americans: Join our live conversation with St. Louis native and author Gabe Fleisher

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is developing a special news package to reflect on the attacks and their legacy on America.

Not all of our readers have memories of 9/11 and its immediate aftermath, though. So we're also asking young Americans — particularly those born after 2000 — to share how they learned about 9/11 and what its legacy means to them. Part of that coverage includes a guest column by St. Louis native Gabe Fleisher, author of the daily political newsletter, Wake Up To Politics. You can get a preview of Fleisher's column by tuning into a special livestream conversation with him on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. CST.

Fleisher, who now attends Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., started the newsletter in 2011 at the age of 9. Today, Wake Up To Politics has an audience of around 50,000 subscribers. He has been profiled in The New York Times, the Washington Post, Politico and other news outlets, and has appeared on MSNBC, CNN and NPR.

This page will be updated with the livestream link next week. In the meantime, if you have a memory of 9/11 to share for possible inclusion in our special coverage, you can do so here.