9/11's legacy for younger Americans: Watch our live conversation with St. Louis native and author Gabe Fleisher

Not all of our readers have memories of 9/11 and its immediate aftermath, though. So we're also asking young Americans — particularly those born after 2000 — to share how they learned about 9/11 and what its legacy means to them. Part of that coverage includes a guest column by St. Louis native Gabe Fleisher, author of the daily political newsletter, Wake Up To Politics. You can get a preview of Fleisher's column by tuning into a special livestream conversation with him here on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. CST. You can share your questions with Fleisher before or during the livestream in the comment box below.