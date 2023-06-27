ST. LOUIS — Steel in the parking garage on Sixth Street downtown is rusting. Metal beams are mounted floor-to-ceiling to support some floors. Sign posts warn drivers not to park in certain areas.

And recent high-profile building collapses around the country — including a parking garage collapse in April in New York — have some of the garage’s users on edge, especially since they’ve received little information about the condition of the structure.

“It made you question what the situation was, why (the shoring) was in place,” said Tricia Smith, who used the garage before she recently left her job at Stifel Financial. “There was a lack of communication.”

But St. Louis officials say a fix is finally coming.

The city’s development agency, St. Louis Development Corp., has already paid one engineering firm almost $50,000 to study the condition of the city-owned garage. On Tuesday, an arm of SLDC is seeking an additional $225,000 to pay another engineering firm to evaluate those findings and develop a plan to do the necessary repairs at the garage, St. Louis Centre East, just south of Washington Avenue.

“Our objective is to responsibly accelerate the schedule so the necessary repairs can begin as soon as possible,” said SLDC spokeswoman Sara Freetly.

Since 1998, SLDC has invested nearly $5 million in maintaining the 41-year-old concrete-and-steel garage at 400 North Sixth Street. The public garage is used primarily by employees of several downtown companies, including Stifel.

Commuters said the steel beams shoring up the garage appeared about a year ago, closing off parking and traffic in those sections. Then in July, the Citizens’ Service Bureau, which fields complaints throughout the city, reported that bricks were loose on an exterior wall, violating the city’s property maintenance code.

Commuters said there had been little communication about why the shoring was installed and when repairs would occur. The situation grew more unnerving, they said, after a parking garage in New York collapsed in April, killing one person.

“I remember parking on the roof one day (after the New York collapse) and thinking, ‘Well at least I’m on the roof.’ That was an absurd thought to have,” Smith said.

“No one was taking ownership,” she added.

Stifel’s head of corporate communications, Neil Shapiro, said in a statement that employee safety is a top priority for the company and that it is in “active communication” with the city over the garage.

“We have been assured by the city that the garage is structurally safe and that it is planning to make any necessary repairs as quickly as possible,” Shapiro said.

SLDC in 2022 hired Walker Consultants, which has extensive experience in parking garage design, to perform a structural assessment of the garage. The company performed two analyses and tested six different areas in each analysis, according to the reports released as part of an open records request.

At two locations on the fourth level of the garage, Walker Consultants reported finding four of the steel tendons in a row were broken, and required shoring and “additional review.” The company said in the reports that it advised St. Louis Parking Co., which manages the garage, to not allow vehicles to park in those areas.

The company found that, of the tendons it examined, 72% showed corrosion that varied between minor surface corrosion to severe, with section loss. And between 71% and 83% of the tendons it examined were dry without protective grease, according to the reports.

The lack of grease may lead to additional moisture getting into the concrete, which can accelerate corrosion and garage deterioration, said John Myers, a professor of engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, who reviewed the reports for the Post-Dispatch.

Moisture and oxygen corrode steel over time, a process that can be accelerated by de-icing salts used during winter, Myers said. A garage that old would start showing some signs of deterioration, he said. And metal shoring is sometimes used to provide temporary support.

The Walker Consultants reports, dated in March, led the agency to seek additional structural engineering services to further evaluate the problems, said Freetly, the agency spokeswoman. SLDC is aiming to hire CDG Engineering Inc., a structural engineering firm on its short list, to perform the work for $225,000.

The board of the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, an arm of SLDC, will review the request at 4 p.m. Tuesday.