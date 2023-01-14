A look back • 5,000 settle in shacks along the Mississippi during the Great Depression

ST. LOUIS • The Great Depression had settled in hard by the first dawn of 1931. Unemployment, already at 15 percent, would climb relentlessly toward a crushing 24.9 percent two years later. Relief programs were well-intended but scant, and jobless families lost homes, apartments and farms.

In St. Louis, more than 5,000 of the dispossessed drifted toward a Midwest version of world's end — the flood-prone land along the Mississippi River. Most settled on a stretch from the Municipal (later MacArthur) Bridge south for more than a mile. They lived in shacks made of crate wood, scraps of sheet metal and canvas. They called their crowded refuge Hooverville, a bitter nod to President Herbert Hoover, and one of many Hoovervilles across the land.

Good news came in small doses. In the first week of January 1931, relief volunteers at the Welcome Inn, a food pantry as humble as the shelter of its Hooverville patrons, began offering "ready to heat" meals in addition to its fare of cast-off vegetables, day-old bread and home-canned foods. Pre-cooked meals offered beans, macaroni and vegetable stew.

Katherine Franciscus, philanthropist and leader of the Welcome Inn, said it added the meals because many families didn't have enough coal to cook from scratch. Franciscus said the meals "need only to be warmed."

The Welcome Inn was a local Depression-era landmark. Ralph Hirsch, owner of a workingman's bunkhouse nearby, opened it in April 1930 beneath the dingy Municipal Bridge trestle at Fourth Street and Chouteau Avenue, three blocks from Hooverville. The Welcome Inn, made of rough planks, had a dirt floor. Its coal-fired stoves were built of used brick and grates from old locomotive fireboxes. Utensils were washed in a bathtub.

The Welcome Inn gave food to as many as 4,000 people each day.

Franciscus and other charity-minded citizens took it over in November 1930, soon adding the like-home touch of ready meals. They hired poor women from Hooverville to can donated vegetables the old-fashioned way, and paid them in produce.

Society ladies held fundraisers for the Welcome Inn. One such event, called a "thrift party," was at the Hotel Chase on Jan. 14, 1932. The 800 in attendance wore old clothes and dined upon hot dogs.

The big Hooverville grew to a community of more than 600 shacks, four churches and a "mayor," Gus W. Smith, a laborer. Its 300 children went to public schools. A suburb was called Hoover Heights. Not even three floods kept its residents away for long. In 1936, the federal Works Progress Administration cleared out most of Hooverville in sweeping, big-government fashion, but small clusters of shacks endured into the 1960s.

