A look back • F-4 Phantom II became one of the great success stories of military aviation

ST. LOUIS • On the first flight, a hydraulic line broke. Test pilot Bob Little brought the burly prototype jet fighter back to Lambert Field after only 21 minutes in the air. But he had a good feeling about his hot new ride.

Little's impression of May 27, 1958, proved correct. The McDonnell Aircraft F-4 Phantom II became one of the great success stories of military aviation. It flew in three U.S. military branches — Air Force, Navy and Marines — and in the air forces of 11 other countries. McDonnell, later known as McDonnell Douglas, built 5,057 of the twin-engine jets at its plant next to the airport, now called Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

No other American jet fighter has come close to that production number. In 1967, with America in the thick of the Vietnam War, almost 30,000 workers in Hazelwood rolled out more than two per day. Workers parked them in tight rows outside their vast plant, and the thundering test rides were standard entertainment for airport watchers.

McDonnell may have become a glamorous aerospace company because of the Mercury and Gemini space programs, but the Phantom earned it more than $20 billion. That covered good paychecks for thousands of families for more than two decades.