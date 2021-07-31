About 120 St. Louis detainees headed to workhouse after another disturbance at downtown jail

Eighteen women were being transferred Saturday, and 100 men will be transferred in the next few days, Dunn said. "We are taking the best course of action for the safety and well-being of corrections staff and detainees at this time," he said.

Jones promised during her mayoral campaign to close the workhouse during her first 100 days in office, citing unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

But that plan sparked concern from some members on the Board of Alderman because the City Justice Center was understaffed, could become overcrowded and had inadequate safety features, such as working locks.

In April, detainees escaped their cells and broke windows, threw items out of the building and chanted “We want court dates” in reference to delays in court appearances and trials caused by the coronavirus pandemic.