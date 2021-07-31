About 120 St. Louis detainees headed to workhouse after another disturbance at downtown jail

ST. LOUIS — Roughly 120 detainees will be temporarily housed at St. Louis' closed Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse, after detainees escaped their cells at the city's downtown jail by manipulating faulty locks for the second time this week, the city announced Saturday.
Corrections officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday when detainees on recreation time and others escaping from their cells by jimmying faulty locks caused a disturbance. Officers used pepper spray to control the situation and return the roughly 25 people to their cells, said Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office.
Friday's disturbance marked at least the fourth time in less than six months that detainees at the facility have escaped their cells because of faulty locks.
In response to Friday's incident and a similar disturbance three days earlier, Dunne said the city will move detainees from the downtown jail, known as the City Justice Center, to focus on upgrading the locks and electronic locking systems at the downtown jail. As of mid-June, there were a total of 569 detainees at the downtown jail.
Eighteen women were being transferred Saturday, and 100 men will be transferred in the next few days, Dunn said. "We are taking the best course of action for the safety and well-being of corrections staff and detainees at this time," he said.
Jones promised during her mayoral campaign to close the workhouse during her first 100 days in office, citing unsanitary and inhumane conditions.
But that plan sparked concern from some members on the Board of Alderman because the City Justice Center was understaffed, could become overcrowded and had inadequate safety features, such as working locks.
In April, detainees escaped their cells and broke windows, threw items out of the building and chanted “We want court dates” in reference to delays in court appearances and trials caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The broken locks also allowed roughly 115 detainees in February to escape and take control of the fourth floor of the CJC and set fires, clog toilets, flood parts of the floor and cause other damage.
The city last month transferred the final workhouse detainees to the downtown jail — while many federal detainees were moved to out-of-state jails as a result — and said the workhouse would be available as needed for overflow. This weekend's transfers will be the first time it has been used for that purpose.
Dunne noted in a statement the faulty locks were a problem before Jones took office but said the city would be making "necessary upgrades to bring the locking systems back into operation."
"We continue to advocate for expeditious due process for pretrial detainees and restorative justice to reduce recidivism among returning citizens who have served their time," he said.
Over 200 people facing federal charges in St. Louis have been moved to Kentucky and Indiana due to the lack of space in local jails.
Upgrades to a cell locking system at the City Justice Center will be done in May, officials say. The second riot in two months occurred there Sunday.
Activists say that detainees are demanding better protection from COVID-19 within the City Justice Center, as well as adequate heat and food.
St. Louis public safety Director Jimmie Edwards said about 115 inmates took control of a floor of the City Justice Center on Saturday.