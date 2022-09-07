10-year-old killed in crash that injured 6 others in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A 10-year-old girl was killed and six others were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. when a southbound Toyota Camry collided head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Malibu on Bellefontaine Road just south of Shepley Drive, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

There were three children in the Malibu, including the 10-year-old girl who died. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police reports. The other children, a 3-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were wearing their seatbelts. They were injured but survived.

The 29-year-old woman driving the Malibu was also seriously injured, police said.

The Camry was driven 46-year-old woman and carried two passengers: a 16-year-old girl and a 63-year-old woman.

All three were seriously injured, according to police.

The 10-year-old was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Her name had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.