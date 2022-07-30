17-year-old from the Hill hit by car and killed near Ted Drewes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was killed Friday evening near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, according to police.

The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Nikolai was crossing Chippewa Street, walking toward Ted Drewes, when he was struck by a pickup heading west. He then tumbled into an eastbound lane, where he was hit by a 2014 Ford Focus driven by an 18-year-old woman.

The driver of the pickup continued heading west after the crash and has not been identified by police. The 18-year-old stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

It is the second death near the iconic frozen custard stand since May, when a 75-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Chippewa Street.

Police on Friday night closed off a section of Chippewa just east of Jamieson Avenue. Officers were collecting evidence in the street while Ted Drewes workers closed the stand and customers walked around.