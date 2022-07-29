 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17-year-old killed near Ted Drewes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was killed Friday evening near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead. The vehicle that hit the victim left the scene, police said.

It is the second death near the iconic frozen custard stand since May, when a 75-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Chippewa Street. 

Police on Friday night closed off a section of Chippewa just east of Jamieson Avenue. Officers were collecting evidence in the street while Ted Drewes workers closed the stand and customers walked around.

