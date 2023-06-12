WARRENTON — A church in Warrenton was destroyed by a fire early Monday.
Abundant Life Church, in the 21200 block of NW Service Road in Warrenton, caught fire sometime before 5 a.m. Monday, when firefighters were called for a report of smoke coming out of the building.
No one was injured in the blaze, but the church was fully engulfed just minutes after crews arrived.
David Click, pastor at the church, said he was told by Warren County fire officials and the Warren County Sheriff's Office that the fire is being investigated as arson, but neither police nor fire officials would confirm that detail to the Post-Dispatch.
“This was not a fluke accident," Click said.
The fire was deemed under control at 7:10 a.m., said Jim Sharp, emergency management director for Warren County.
The smoldering remains of Abundant Life Church are seen Monday, June 12, 2023 at 21209 NW Service road in Warrenton, Mo. According to Jim Sharp, emergency management director for Warren County, firefighters were forced out of the building by fire and smoke before the roof of the structure collapsed. Crews from about 15 fire jurisdictions came in to assist in fighting the early morning fire, and no injuries were reported.
Firefighting equipment is seen laid out near the smoldering remains of Abundant Life Church are seen Monday, June 12, 2023 on the 21209 NW Service road in Warrenton, Mo. According to Jim Sharp, emergency management director for Warren County, the fire started in the 4 a.m. hour. Firefighters were forced out of the building by fire and smoke, before the roof of the structure collapsed. As of 11 a.m., no injuries were reported. Crews from about 15 fire jurisdictions came in to aid initial crews. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, atrickett-wile@post-dispatch.com
The smoldering remains of Abundant Life Church are seen Monday, June 12, 2023 on the 21209 NW Service road in Warrenton, Mo. According to Jim Sharp, emergency management director for Warren County, the fire started in the 4 a.m. hour. Firefighters were forced out of the building by fire and smoke, before the roof of the structure collapsed. As of 11 a.m., no injuries were reported. Crews from about 15 fire jurisdictions came in to aid initial crews. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, atrickett-wile@post-dispatch.com