Firefighting equipment is seen laid out near the smoldering remains of Abundant Life Church are seen Monday, June 12, 2023 on the 21209 NW Service road in Warrenton, Mo. According to Jim Sharp, emergency management director for Warren County, the fire started in the 4 a.m. hour. Firefighters were forced out of the building by fire and smoke, before the roof of the structure collapsed. As of 11 a.m., no injuries were reported. Crews from about 15 fire jurisdictions came in to aid initial crews. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, atrickett-wile@post-dispatch.com