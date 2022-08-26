Affton woman dies of injuries in two-car crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The woman fatally injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 67-year-old Janice Bridges of St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said Bridges died of her injuries Tuesday at a hospital. Bridges lived in the 8500 block of Maylor Drive in the Affton area of South County.

The crash was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday near Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue.

Bridges was driving a Ford Focus south on Mackenzie. She stopped and was waiting to turn onto Langley Avenue when vehicle was rear-ended by a Volkswagen Jetta.

An 8-year-old child riding in the back seat of Bridges' car suffered minor injuries.

The Jetta was driven by a 38-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Washington said.